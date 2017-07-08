Bicycle pub crawl raises $20K for disabled veterans group

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) Disabled American Veterans Chapter 40 in Fort Wayne got a much needed donation thanks to a pub crawl.

A $20,000 check was presented to Mike Cooper, the commander of the DAV chapter, from Vince Corona, president, and Steve Corona,owner, of Le Tour de Fort.

Le Tour de Fort is a bicycle pub-crawl to 16 Fort Wayne pubs and bars. In its 9th year, it attracted 2,000 riders.

Also present for the ceremony were Wayne Z. McBride, chief of staff, at the VA Hospital and Dave Panfil, Bob Thomas Ford. The auto dealership and Steel Dynamics, Inc. served as event sponsors

An additional pub crawl August 26 will contribute an additional $6,000 to the veteran’s organization. $26,000 will help the chapter purchase a new van that shuttles disabled veterans to local medical officers and hospitals in Indianapolis, Marion and Ann Arbor.

A new van costs about $52,000 and the local chapter has to raise half that amount. The current fleet of vans are outdated: each van having more than 100,000 miles.