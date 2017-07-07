White supremacist pleads guilty but mentally ill to murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man who according to court documents admitted to stabbing another man to death in August 2016 because he was black pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder on Thursday.

Aaryn Snyder had been scheduled to go on trial next month for the killing of Samuel Hardrix in the backyard of a home in the 1400 block of Schilling Avenue.

According to a probable cause affidavit Snyder confessed to the killing to an Allen County Confinement Officer in September 2014, saying he stabbed Hardrix seven times because he was in his yard. Synder was in the Allen County Jail for failing to register as a sex offender, according to jail records.

In an interview with Fort Wayne Police following the confession, Snyder said “this is a hate crime” and told a detective that he killed Hardrix because he was black and he is in a “white organization,” according to the affidavit. Synder said Hardrix had a pocket knife but Snyder took it and stabbed him several times, the affidavit said. He also described the knife to police.

His sentencing is set for July 20.