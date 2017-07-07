Suspect broke into his parents home to steal money, buy drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Court documents revealed a possible motive for the man who police say broke into his parents’ home and beat them on Wednesday. Our media partners at the News-Sentinel report that 50-year-old Scott Ruse was trying to rob them so he could buy drugs.

In a police interview, Ruse allegedly admitted he went to his parents’ house with the intent to kill them both. He said he removed a hammer from the garage and first hit his mother, 71-year-old Sandra Ruse, numerous times in the head and then hit his father, Gene Ruse, 75, several times when he entered the kitchen.

Ruse told police he took his father’s wallet out of his pants and left the home in their car. He said he used his father’s credit card to put gas into the vehicle and drove to his “crack dealers” to buy crack cocaine.

Police arrested Ruse in Whitley County a short time after the beatings. He led officers on a brief pursuit and was taken into custody after OnStar shut down the vehicle and locked him inside.

At last check, Sandra Ruse was in fair condition and Gene Ruse was in critical condition.

Scott Ruse is being held on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted robbery.