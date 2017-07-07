Smith brothers host first “Earn Your Stripes Football Camp”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They are brothers, Dallas Cowboys teammates, and now co-camp directors as Rod and Jaylon Smith hosted their first-ever “Earn Your Stripes Football Camp” on Friday in Fort Wayne.

The camp, held at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on the campus of Saint Francis, ended a little early because of storms in the area, but the rain didn’t damped the spirits of the campers – or the counselors.

“Growing up we used to do camps like Rod Woodson’s camp,” Rod said. “Just to get a camp something like that back in Fort Wayne and for us to do it, it’s like something any athlete would want to do to give back to his hometown. It”s pretty cool.”

“We always dreamt of giving back, always dreamt of doing this,” Jaylon said. “Just blessed for it to finally come true. It’ll definitely be alive for many, many years to come.”

Rod and Jaylon say they’ll be spending the next week or so training together in Fort Wayne, then head back down to Dallas in preparation for Cowboys training camp.

Rod will be entering his third season with the Cowboys and is moving back from fullback to running back. Jaylon missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury and nerve damage suffered during his final game at Notre Dame, but says he’s ready to go 100-percent for the 2017 NFL season.