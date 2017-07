FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment located just east of downtown just after 8 a.m.

NewsChannel 15 was told by a dispatcher that the apartment is located in the East Central Towers.

Police have since surrounded a home in the 800 block of East Berry, which is located just northwest of East Central Towers.

There are no reports of anyone being shot.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated.