Police: Arrest made in Auburn library arson

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy announced Friday morning his department will hold a press briefing where details of an arrest related to an arson investigation at the Eckhart Public Library.

The fire started early Sunday morning and when firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke rising from the building and a fire on the first floor of the library.

The flames were quickly extinguished, but the library sustained heavy damage to its first floor and smoke and heat damage to its basement and first floor. The library has been closed since Sunday but is expected to open back up Saturday according to a message on the library website.

Library Director Janelle Graber said books, materials, furnishings and computers all were damaged. Library Board President Carolyn Foley says the library’s entire collection of DVDs and audio books was lost according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal was contacted and on Wednesday investigators announced the fire had been intentionally set.

The press briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday and this story will be updated afterwards.