Noble Co. ORV accident injures 1

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hawaii woman riding in an off-road vehicle (ORV) in Noble County was impaled by a tree limb, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Conservation officers were called Wednesday to a home near Avilla. DNR officials released a statement about the incident late Thursday night.

According to investigators, Dylan Stewart, 33, Kailua, Hawaii, was driving the OVR at a slow speed through a hay field. The vehicle’s right-front tire struck a limb that was hidden in the grass.

Investigators said the limb went through the ORV’s plastic firewall and impaled the passenger in his thigh. Paige Conover, 25, Kailua, Hawaii, was taken by air ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital. Her condition was not released by investigators.

The limb embedded into the driver’s seat but Stewart was not injured.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the investigation.