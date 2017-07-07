More Sears/Kmart closings announced

(WANE) Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart, announced another round of store closures Friday. Eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores will close their doors for good by early October. In Indiana a Kmart in Anderson is on the list as well as Sears stores in Clarksville, Elkhart and Schereville. In Ohio Kmart stores in Toledo, Dayton and Garfield Heights will be closing.

Sears Holdings CEO and Chairman Eddie Lampert detailed the reasons behind the closings in a blog post titled “Transformation Update.”

Lampert wrote that consumer behavior is driving the company’s actions and there is a focus on the best stores as part of the strategy to return to profitability. He also noted that some of the company’s stores are too large and the amount of square footage will be reduced.

Hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores across the country have already been closed.