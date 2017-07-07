Knicks waive Warsaw native Marshall Plumlee

NEW YORK (WANE) – Warsaw native Marshall Plumlee is on the move after being waived by the New York Knicks on Friday.

The move helps clear cap space for free agent Tim Hardaway. Hardaway signed a four-year, $71 million contract on Thursday.

As a rookie out of Duke last season, Plumlee played in 21 games for the Knicks. He averaged 1.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.

A seven-foot center, Plumlee played in 15 games for the Westchester Knicks of the D-League, averaging 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds.

The Knicks could also try to re-sign Plumlee later this summer.