Free Friday: Fun weekend activities at no-cost | WANE

Here are some fun, family-friendly events for the weekend of July 7th.
Friday Nites Live Concert Series
Featuring the music of Brother
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Courtyard Fountain
4130 West Jefferson Blvd.
Friday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m.
Three Rivers Festival
102 Three Rivers N.
July 7-15th 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
Activities include the Midway, River Excursions, Purple Xperience Concert, and more!
threeriversfestival.org
Angola Balloons Aloft
350 S. John McBride Ave. Angola, IN
Angola High School
July 7th at 4 p.m. and July 8th at 10:30 p.m.
Balloon competition ft. 30 pilots
Free Admission
Rock the Plaza 2017
Free concert series
Allen County Public Library
900 Library Plaza
Saturday, July 8th
Features music of Gregg Bender Band, My Apollo and others
6.p.m
Rare Book Room Tour
900 Library Plaza
ACPL Main Branch
Saturday, July 8th, 10-11 a.m.
Register by calling (260) 421-1225
or email Genealogy@acpl.info.
Open Streets Fort Wayne
Calhoun Street
Sunday, July 9th, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Live music, bmx bikers, FW Derby Girls
cityoffortwayne.org