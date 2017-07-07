Free Friday: Fun weekend activities at no-cost | WANE

Here are some fun, family-friendly events for the weekend of July 7th.

Friday Nites Live Concert Series

Featuring the music of Brother

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Courtyard Fountain

4130 West Jefferson Blvd.

Friday, July 7th at 6:30 p.m.

Three Rivers Festival

102 Three Rivers N.

July 7-15th 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

Activities include the Midway, River Excursions, Purple Xperience Concert, and more!

threeriversfestival.org

Angola Balloons Aloft

350 S. John McBride Ave. Angola, IN

Angola High School

July 7th at 4 p.m. and July 8th at 10:30 p.m.

Balloon competition ft. 30 pilots

Free Admission

Rock the Plaza 2017

Free concert series

Allen County Public Library

900 Library Plaza

Saturday, July 8th

Features music of Gregg Bender Band, My Apollo and others

6.p.m

Rare Book Room Tour

900 Library Plaza

ACPL Main Branch

Saturday, July 8th, 10-11 a.m.

Register by calling (260) 421-1225

or email Genealogy@acpl.info.

Open Streets Fort Wayne

Calhoun Street

Sunday, July 9th, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Live music, bmx bikers, FW Derby Girls

cityoffortwayne.org