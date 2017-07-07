Drug-laced gummy bears blamed for illnesses in Indiana

LA PORTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say drug-laced gummy bears are responsible for sickening a group of young people in northern Indiana.

The LaPorte County sheriff’s office says deputies responding to a call Thursday night found a 19-year-old man along a roadway. He told a deputy that he took an unknown drug and wanted to go to the emergency room. He said his friends also had taken the drug.

Other deputies found 10 other young people at an area home. The department says they had rapid heart rates, pain in their legs and blurred vision. Those involved were men and women ages 18 or 19 apparently visiting from the Indianapolis-area community of Fishers.

They were taken to hospitals. Authorities believe they ate the candy that was laced with the psychoactive chemical tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.