Down transformer causing power outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A blown transformer is causing a power outage in the northeast part of the city. The outage is in the surrounding area near Rothman and Maplecrest Roads, extending down to St. Joe Center Road.

Traffic signals are down on Maplecrest at Evard Road, as well as Rothman Road at St. Joe Center Road.

Remember that these intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

Indiana Michigan Power estimates the power to be restored around Noon.

For the latest information on the outage, you can visit the Indiana Michigan Power website.

I&M information