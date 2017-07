FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association has announced its 2017 All-State Team for each of the four classes – and four local players have been selected to their respective first team.

Whitko’s Drew Bradford was voted to the 2A squad, Bishop Dwenger’s Grant Richardson made the 3A team, while Northrop’s Garrett Schoenle and Carroll’s Hayden Jones made the 4A team.

Click here for the full list of players honored.