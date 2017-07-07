1 dead after reported shooting at McKee and Abbott

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a reported shooting early Friday morning.

Fort Wayne police were called around 3:10 a.m. to the intersection of McKee and Abbott Streets.

One person was pronounced dead by paramedics. The body was found in the road about 20 feet east of the intersection.

Police have placed crime scene tape around the intersection.

Investigators are going door-to-door seeking information about what happened.

FWPD Spokesman Officer Jason Anthony said some type of disturbance at or near a house led to the shooting.

Anthony said there is no current suspect information and no arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation.