Tritch announces candidacy, Democrats hope to win 3rd District seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne business woman has officially announced her bid for Indiana’s Third Congressional District. Courtney Tritch held her first campaign rally at a pavilion in Foster Park, Thursday evening. The event comes less than two weeks after she posted a video on Facebook about her intentions to run for Representative Jim Banks’ House seat.

Tritch was the former vice president of marketing for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership for six and a half years. She also worked with Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District. Tritch began a marketing consulting firm in November.

More than a hundred supporters attended the rally. Tritch explained to the crowd that she doesn’t consider herself a traditional politician but she couldn’t continue to sit back and watch. She is most concerned with the proposed healthcare bill drafted by Republicans to overhaul Obamacare.

“I’ve watched our representative vote for a disastrous healthcare bill that members of his own party thought was a disaster,” said Tritch. “We’re going to really focus on the people of Northeast Indiana and what they need. They need healthcare, they need good jobs. Working in Economic development, I know that everything goes back to economic development.”

Tritch said she wants to see lawmakers make better choices for economic development at the federal level and she said she brings to the table 16 years of experience in that area. Despite her qualifications, supporters realize she will have her work cut out for her.

“I think it’s going to be a tight race,” said Sarah Bridgewater. “I think it’s going to be difficult but I think that people are ready for change.”

Indiana is typically a red state, and for years have elected Republican candidates. However, Tritch said she is not worried about that. Instead, she’s focused on bringing new ideas to the table and working together.

“The labels don’t mean anything to me,” she said. “In Northeast Indiana during my work with the Regional Partnership we worked republicans and democrats, mayors and commissioners. We worked with everyone.”

She is the third democratic candidate to announce her intentions, joining David Roach and Tommy Schrader.

A spokesman for Congressman Jim Banks issued the following statement:

Congressman Banks is focused on representing the conservative and pro-life values of the Third District and will focus on the election of 2018 at a later time. He wishes each of his Democrat opponents well in their primary contest and looks forward to a spirited race with their primary winner next Summer and Fall.