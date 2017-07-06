TinCaps edge Captains to close out series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps starting pitcher Pedro Avila allowed just one run in seven innings of work to lead Fort Wayne to a 2-1 win over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) on Thursday night at Parkview Field. The victory gives the TinCaps their third straight series win at home.

Two nights after a record-setting crowd of 9,266, Parkview Field hosted its 13th sell-out of the season on Thursday with an attendance of 6,578 fans.

Fort Wayne (9-6, 35-50) jumped on the board in the bottom of the first inning against Lake County starting pitcher Tanner Tully. With two outs, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tripled to left-center field. First baseman G.K. Young followed with a single to right field that scored Tatis Jr. for a 1-0 TinCaps lead.

Lake County (8-7, 35-49) tied the game in the top of the fifth inning. With one out and a runner on second base, Conner Capel singled to center field, scoring Todd Isaacs to knot the game, 1-1.

The TinCaps regained the lead in the seventh off Captains reliever Alsis Herrera (L). With the bases loaded and two outs, second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza was hit by a pitch to bring home the go-ahead run and put Fort Wayne up, 2-1.

Avila struck out nine batters in his seven innings on the mound, and the 20-year-old didn’t allow a walk. TinCaps reliever Hansel Rodriguez (S) pitched two perfect innings to earn his second save this year.

