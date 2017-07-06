River Excursions offer family-friendly fun at the Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Steel Dynamics and the Three Rivers Festival will once again offer free river excursions. This is the 3rd year for the tours, which began back in 2014 (tours were cancelled in 2015 due to dangerous river levels). The folks with the Three Rivers Festival say these excursions are a great way to explore the importance of the St Mary’s, Maumee, and St. Joseph Rivers to Fort Wayne’s past, present, and future.

Boats will ferry about 10 people each for a 30-minute tour. Each trip will have a guide on-board who will offer some history about the rivers and bridges here in The Summit City. No reservations are needed for this family-friendly, free activity. Tours depart from the docks at Headwaters Park West. Times are:

Friday: 4p-8p

Saturday: 11a-8p

Sunday: 11a-5p

For more information, watch the video above.