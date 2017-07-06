Public invited to enjoy an ice cream social at “Celebration of Life” for Ian Rolland

Related Coverage Civic leader Ian Rolland dies, funeral services set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Ian Rolland, who had a huge impact on the Fort Wayne community in a number of ways during the course of his life, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017. On Friday the public has an opportunity to celebrate Rolland’s life at Turnstone, located 3320 N. Clinton.

According to a news release from Turnstone detailing Friday’s event, Ian Rolland loved ice cream, so his family has decided the best way to celebrate his life is to invite the public to take part in an ice cream social. The celebration will be a casual event which will run from noon to 8 p.m.

A large collection of pictures and memorabilia will be on display during the Celebration of Life ice cream social including items from the Indianapolis Colts, North Side High School where Rolland graduated from in 1951 and Fort Wayne events will also be on display as well as many photos of Ian’s family and friends.

Parking for the Celebration of Life on Friday will be at Turnstone. For the funeral services on Saturday, the public will park at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Shuttle buses will pick up guests in front of the Coliseum Rotunda beginning at 12 p.m. and return guests following the services at the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone. Anyone with a state issued accessible parking permit will be allowed to park in the accessible spots outside of the Plassman Athletic Center at Turnstone.

Visitation for those unable to attend the Celebration of Life will be from 1 p.m. -2 p.m. on Saturday with funeral services to follow.

The family has also requested that no photos or video be taken during the Celebration of Life or funeral service.