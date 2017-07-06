Notre Dame announces home-and-home series with Razorbacks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Notre Dame and Arkansas will meet on the football field in 2020 for the first time.
The schools on Thursday announced a home-and-home series.
The first game will be played Sept. 12, 2020, in South Bend, Indiana. The second will be in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Oct. 4, 2025.
Notre Dame recently has added two other Southeastern Conference opponents, Georgia in 2017 and 2019 and Texas A&M in 2024 and 2025.
Arkansas is one of four SEC programs that have never faced Notre Dame, along with Auburn, Kentucky and Mississippi State.
Fighting Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick says there’s added interest any time Notre Dame hosts or visits an opponent for the first time.

