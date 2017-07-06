New Haven’s NiShawn Jones heading to Trine

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven running back NiShawn Jones is heading to Trine University to continue his football career.

Jones is coming off a senior season that saw him selected to WANE-TV’s “Fab 15” by area coaches.

NiShawn Jones – New Haven – Senior

Running back

2016: 176 carries for 1,582 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns

2016: 19 receptions for 284 yards and 6 touchdowns

2016: 5 punt returns for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns

2016: 2,360 all-purpose yards and 37 total touchdowns

IFCA 4A senior all-state pick

Associated Press 4A all-state selection

Over 4,000 career rushing yards & 76 total touchdown