Motorcyclist killed after crash in roundabout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday after crashing in a northern Fort Wayne roundabout.

Police and medics were called just after 1 a.m. Thursday to Union Chapel Road near Interstate 69 on a report of a crash there. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said a man lost control of his motorcycle in a roundabout and crashed.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has not released any details about the crash. The coroner’s office said an autopsy would be conducted later Thursday.