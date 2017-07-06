Man charged with molesting adoptive daughters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man faces a collection of felony charges after police said he sexually abused two of his adopted daughters, one of whom is special needs.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has filed three counts of felony child molesting and seven counts of felony sexual misconduct with a minor against a 47-year-old man. NewsChannel 15 is not identifying the man because it would identify his victims.

Fort Wayne Police were called by Department of Child Services about a girl who was in a Youth Opportunity Center in Muncie who reported that she had been sexually abused by her adoptive father. In a written statement, the girl said she had sex with the man four or five times.

In an interview with an investigator, the girl said she was adopted by the man when she was 9 years old. He also adopted her sister and brother.

The girl said in the interview that the abuse started after the man divorced his wife and the other children moved in with her. The girl said when she was in sixth or seventh grade when the “sexual stuff” began, according to the affidavit.

The girl said the man made her promise to keep the abuse secret because “he could lose his job, go to prison, their lives could be in jeopardy, and she could get in trouble, too,” according to the affidavit.

After police forward charges to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, investigators learned another the man sexually abused another adoptive daughter, a special needs girl, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, that girl said the man touched her “private part” and had sex with her more than once. She said she was 13 years old when it first happened and 14 when it ended.

The girl told investigators, “It made me sad and mad. I kicked him,” the affidavit said.

The girl reported suffers from PTSD, AD/HD and autism spectrum disorder, and functions at a 7-year-old level, according to the report.

The man denied an interview with police through his attorney, the affidavit said. He was arrested June 30.