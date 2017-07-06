Indiana State Police looking for pickup that struck bicyclist

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A bicyclist was uninjured after a pickup truck sideswiped her Thursday morning near the Noble/DeKalb County line according to Indiana State Police.

The woman was reportedly struck at around 6:50 a.m. on Baseline Road near County Road 1100 East. The pickup continued traveling east towards DeKalb County.

The pickup is described as being a full-size, extended cab model with a tool box in the bed and a lift kit to make it sit higher than a stock truck. The passenger side mirror is missing, but the mirror assembly is still attached.

Anyone with information about the truck or the driver is asked to contact Indiana State Police at (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976.