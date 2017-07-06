Former Komets forward Travis Ewanyk signs with Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, AHL’s Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Travis Ewanyk for the 2017-18 season.

“I’m excited to join a new team with a great group of players in Wichita,” commented Ewanyk. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and chance to play in front of passionate fans and am looking forward to a great season.”

Ewanyk, 24, split last season between the Idaho Steelheads and Fort Wayne Komets. A native of St. Albert, Alberta, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound forward collected 47 points (20g, 27a) to go with 91 penalty minutes last year.

The fifth-year pro is a former third round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers (#74) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He has 204 games of AHL experience, having played for the Oklahoma City Barons and the Binghamton Senators. During his rookie campaign with the Barons, he tallied 23 points (8g, 15a) to go with 119 penalty minutes.

“Travis is a tough hard-nosed player that had a great season last year,” stated Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. “With his AHL experience and winning pedigree at the junior level, we know that will be a positive influence in our locker room.”

Prior to turning pro, Ewanyk played four seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Oil Kings. In 185 games, he registered 59 points (26g, 33a) and 298 penalty minutes. He also got the chance to represent Canada on the U-18 team at the World Junior Championship U-18 tournament.

Ewanyk becomes the fourth player announced this offseason and joins Matt DeBlouw, Dyson Stevenson and Jeremy Beaudry on the roster.

The 26th season of Thunder hockey kicks off on Friday, October 13th against the Indy Fuel.

