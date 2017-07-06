Former employee of man accused of battery against his parents describes downward spiral

Related Coverage Son arrested after man, woman found badly hurt inside home

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A former Allen County businessman is in jail. He’s accused of badly beating his parents. A former employee of Scott Ruse, 50, said he was on a downward spiral before the incident.

The former employee of Pepperchinis in Huntertown wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, but she said Ruse was a nice guy to work for at first, but then she noticed a big change.

“I’m shocked this happened but I’m not really surprised,” she said.

She’s shocked at the site of the man who used to be her boss, and shocked at what he was possibly capable of.

“When I saw his picture through my Facebook newsfeed I [didn’t recognize him],” she said. “Then I was like I hope that wasn’t his parents house.”

Ruse was arrested in Whitley County Wednesday after taking police on a short pursuit. This is after police discovered his parents 71-year-old Sandy Ruse and 75-year-old Gene Ruse badly beaten in their Homestead Road home. Police said Sandy is in fair condition. Gene remains in critical condition.

Ruse used to own a few businesses in town. Including the former Pepperchinis restaurant and bar in Huntertown.

“We had a pretty good relationship,” his former employee said.

Several former employees of Ruse described sudden and quick changes in Ruse over the last year. They said he has a history with drugs and alcohol. His physical appearance changed drastically, but one former Pepperchinis employee first noticed the changes when it came to his work.

“We would come into work and there would be no money in the cash register or no electricity,” she said.

While this employee never personally saw him get violent, she described his behavior as sketchy.

“When you work in a small town you recognize faces, you recognize people and you know when these people are not from around there or their business is not what we’re doing there,” she said.

Pepperchinis has since closed and reopened under new ownership and a new name. Ruse is being held on two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted robbery.