Death ruled a homicide, police investigating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have reignited an investigation after a man thought to have fallen down a flight of stairs in late May, died under suspicious circumstances.

Dean M. Rosie, 53, was found down in the 800 block of Lake Avenue just after 10 p.m. May 31. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that Rosie died of a blunt force injury to the head – and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Michael Joyner told NewsChannel 15 that officers were first called around 10:20 p.m. May 31 to a home at 838 Lake Avenue on a report that an intoxicated person fell down a flight of stairs there.

No information was released after the incident.

After Rosie died, though, an autopsy was conducted. A forensic review of the results of that examination led the coroner’s office to find the death suspicious enough to rule it a homicide, Joyner said Thursday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department would not release a report associated with the initial call, calling it “now an active investigation.”