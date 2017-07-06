Citilink offers free bus service Saturday including park and ride for TRF parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Citilink is making it easy for those who want to attend Saturday’s Three Rivers Festival Parade but don’t want to deal with parking downtown. Bus riders won’t have to pay a fare during Citilink’s regular Saturday service which runs from 7:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The bus service will pick up and drop off parade goers at the following locations:

Meijer, Lima Road – Route 4, Wells/Ludwig

Meijer, Illinois Road – Route 2, Times Corners

Georgetown Square – Route 2, Georgetown

Southtown Centre – Routes 7 & 8, Calhoun/Anthony

Lincoln Plaza – Route 10, New Haven

A Citilink bus (unit 87) will be decorated to celebrate 50 years of transit service to the community. People can then stick around and enjoy the Chalk Walk, Marketplace, Art in the Park, and other Three Rivers Festival attractions before catching a bus to go home.

For route information people can call Citilink Customer Service at 432-4546 or check out the website www.fwcitilink.com to use the Trip Planner and track your bus in real time using our RouteShout app or Route Watch map. Service updates are also provided on the Citlink Facebook page.

Due to the TRF Parade & Chalk Walk, many of the Citilink routes will have temporary detours.