“Carpool Conversations” with TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fernando Tatis Jr. is making a name for himself in the family business, as the TinCaps shortstop recently was selected to the Midwest League All-Star game and is one of the top prospects in the Padres minor league system.

Tatis joined WANE-TV for the latest edition of “Carpool Conversations” and talked about his family’s history in the game of baseball.

His grandfather made it to Triple-A while his dad played 11 years in the majors, meaning baseball is in his blood.

Tatis also spoke about the huge family vacations he goes on, his famous neighbors in the Dominican (including MLB All-Star Robinson Cano), and took us to his favorite spot in Fort Wayne for authentic Latin food.