ATF seeks tips on theft of explosives in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is asking the public for information regarding the theft of 90 pounds of explosives from a southern Indiana development site.

The agency says nine 10-pound bags of ammonium nitrate blasting agent were discovered missing from a trailer at a site at the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville in early June.

The News and Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2uvycrY ) a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects or the recovery of the explosives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), by email at ATFTips@atf.gov or online at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atftips . Tips will remain confidential.

