49th Annual Three Rivers Festival kicks off tomorrow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Festival organizers are putting the finishing touches on the Three Rivers Festival midway today. We spoke to Executive Director Jack Hammer who told us about 500 have been working hard to get the festival up and going. He says they are ready to roll except for a few final touches. The 49th annual event kicks off tomorrow morning at 11 with a ribbon cutting in Junk Food Alley. Mayor Tom Henry will be there to help with the honors.

This year’s festival will offer food, helicopter rides, carnival rides, a petting zoo, games and more. You can also enjoy 30 minute pontoon tours of the rivers as part of the Steel Dynamics River Excursions. Music will fill the concert stage all week, including a performance by Purple Xperience to honor the music of Prince tomorrow evening. Local, regional and national works of art will be on display for Art in the Park at Freimann Square.

The Lutheran Health Network Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and several members of the WANE-TV team will be participating. You can catch live coverage of the parade on First News Saturday starting at 7. The festival runs through July 15 at Headwaters Park. You can find more information and a full schedule of events at http://www.threeriversfestival.org.