Wabash community celebrates life of Master Trooper Det. Dave Rich

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – There were more laughs than tears in Wabash Wednesday. Family and friends gathered to remember Master Trooper Detective Dave Rich ten years to the day he was killed in the line of duty.

For the first time since his death, his wife spoke to us about how she remembers her husband

“I’ve often said it’s not how he died that made him a hero,” Connie Rich said. “It’s how he lived.”

All those who gathered at Master Trooper David Rich Memorial Park in Wabash remember what they were doing ten years ago. They remember where they were when they found out Rich was shot while helping who he thought was a stranded motorist on U.S. 24 in Wabash.

“I was on my tractor at home,” Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said. “I still remember getting that phone call.”

“It seems like he was here yesterday,” Rich said.

On Wednesday, the stories were more about his witty sense of humor, his outstanding service with the Indiana State Police and how great of a father and husband he was.

“I’m proud of him that this many people came out for him and for my kids,” Rich said. “I’m very proud of him.”

Carter was also at the ceremony. He’s known the Rich family for decades since graduating in the same Indiana State Police class with Detective Rich’s brother.

“The DNA of this family is so kind,” Carter said. “When I think of the Rich family I think of kindness. Dave Rich didn’t have to stop and check on that person who needed help.”

Ten years have gone by, but for those who knew Det. Rich one thing remains the same.

“He was just the best,” Connie Rich said.