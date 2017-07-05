US appeals court upholds Indiana alcohol distribution law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected beer wholesaler Monarch Beverage Co.’s bid to have thrown out the Indiana law keeping beer and liquor distribution separate.

The Indiana Business Journal reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2sGSGkc ) the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in a June 30 ruling a district judge’s 2015 decision that Indiana’s policy of separating beer and liquor wholesaling doesn’t violate the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

Monarch argued the law discriminates against beer wholesalers.

Monarch CEO Phil Terry said the Indianapolis-based company hasn’t decided whether it will appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

The Wine & Spirits Distributors of Indiana and the Indiana Beverage Alliance, in a statement from spokeswoman Tina Noel, said the ruling is “a win in the fight against monopolies in the alcoholic beverage industry.”

___

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.