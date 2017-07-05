State police, family remember slain trooper

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) Dave Rich was on his way home around 4 p.m. on July 5, 2007, when he came up on a disabled motorist along U.S. 24 in Wabash County. He would never make it home.

Rich, a master trooper with the Indiana State Police, pulled his unmarked police car up to the vehicle. As he approached, a man inside fired a shotgun blast at Rich’s chest through a partially opened driver’s side window.

The 41-year-old Rich was found dead along the side of the road by a passing state excise officer, who stopped to check on what he thought was a personal injury crash.

The shooter – 21-year-old Joseph M. Vultaggio, Jr. of Gaylord, Michigan – reloaded the shotgun and killed himself inside the SUV he’d stolen from his father the day before. It was never learned why Vultaggio was stopped along the side of U.S. 24 or why he shot Rich.

Ten years later, the memory and selfless service of Rich will be remembered in a service in Wabash on Wednesday. Members of the Indiana State Police Peru Post and the family of Rich will gathered to remember and honor him at The David Rich Memorial Park located at the tri-intersection of Wabash Street, Stitt Street, and Manchester Avenue in Wabash.