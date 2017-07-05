Silver Alert issued for Indiana teen

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of a 19-year-old woman from Rossville, Indiana. Rossville is located approximately 57 miles north of Indianapolis.

Jennifer Cossette is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen, July 4, 2017 at 9:30 pm in Lafayette, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

She was last seen wearing a black and white striped tank top, red shorts and black and white shoes.

Jennifer Cossette may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jennifer Cossette, contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 765-654-5563 or 911.