SDI expanding Columbia City plant, adding 33 jobs

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Steel Dynamics plans to expand its Columbia City plant through a $75 million investment that will add 33 new jobs.

Steel Dynamics has announced plans to add new rolling equipment and new buildings for storage, as well as improve site grading and drainage and roads and lots throughout the site. The new equipment and upgrades will allow SDI to produce 240,000 tons of new steel products annually, the company said.

“We appreciate the partnership that has been built over the years with the State of Indiana and Whitley County, and are excited to continue that partnership through investment in the Structural and Rail Division expansion that will allow us to utilize existing excess melting and casting capability and further diversify our product mix,” said Chris Gionti, SDI’s structural and rail division general manager.

SDI is Whitley County’s biggest employer with 705 high-wage employees at the Structural and Rail Division, which produces steel beams and sections for the construction, transportation and industrial machinery markets. The investment will push the workforce to 740, the company said.

The Whitley County Council approved a 10-year tax abatement in support of the project, at the request of the Whitley County EDC.

“I think I can speak for everyone in the Whitley County when I say that we are very proud of our close relationship with SDI, and we are delighted that they are continuing to grow,” said Jon Myers, President of the Whitley County EDC. “When SDI grows, Whitley County grows.”

Whitley County Commissioner George Schrumpf lauded the investment.

“We are pleased and very proud to support SDI on this project,” said Schrumpf. “SDI has been a significant asset to the Whitley County community, and we appreciate all the company does to invest in and support our community.”