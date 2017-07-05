Red Cross in ‘critical’ need of blood donors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types amid a “critical” blood shortage.

The agency said in a news release Monday that blood donations had fallen short of expectations for the past two months. All told, 61,000 fewer donations were made at the American Red Cross than needed, it said. That forced a “significant draw down” of the Red Cross blood supply.

The shortfall is the equivalent of the Red Cross not collecting any blood donations for more than four days, the American Red Cross said in the release.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager of the Indiana-Ohio Blood Services Region of the Red Cross. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

How to Help

To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross has added more than 25,000 additional appointment slots at donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to accommodate more donors. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.

Summer Months Lead to Shortage

Blood shortages often worsen around Independence Day due to many fewer volunteer-hosted blood drives at places of work, worship or community gathering, and this year is no exception. Nearly 700 fewer blood drives are scheduled during the Independence Day week than the weeks before and after the holiday.

Overall, the summer months are among the most challenging times of the year for blood and platelet donations as regular donors delay giving while they vacation and participate in summer activities. In a recent survey of Red Cross blood donors, more than 73 percent indicated vacation plans this summer, many of them occurring the weeks before and after Independence Day.

New donors and those who haven’t given in a while are especially encouraged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Nearly one-third fewer new blood donors came out to give last summer than during the rest of the year due in part to schools – where blood drives are held and where new donors give – being out of session during the summer months.

Who Blood Donations Help

Because of generous donors, the Red Cross is able to provide blood products to patients like husband and wife Michael and Tracy Spinner of Kokomo. The couple was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in 2016 which caused them both to need multiple blood transfusions. They may not be alive today without generous blood donors.

Every two seconds in the United States blood and platelets are needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant procedures, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals across the country.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 5-29:

Adams County

Berne

7/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Adams Senior Center, 825 Hendrick St.

Decatur

7/6/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Riverside Center, 231 East Monroe St

7/7/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 514 S 13th Street

7/9/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 414 Madison St.

7/24/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Riverside Center, 231 East Monroe St

Allen County

Fort Wayne

7/5/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/6/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/6/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/7/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/7/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/8/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., 3 River’s Festival Fort Wayne, Barr St

7/9/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/10/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/11/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/12/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union, 1615 Northland Blvd.

7/12/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/12/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Scout Park Conference Center, 2300 Meyer Road

7/13/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/14/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/14/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/15/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/15/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/16/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/17/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/18/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/19/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/20/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/20/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/21/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/21/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/22/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/22/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/22/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkview Field – Tincaps, 1301 Ewing Street

7/23/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/23/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Pointe Church, 5335 Bass Road

7/24/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/25/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Indiana Michigan Power Center, 110 E. Wayne Street

7/25/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/26/2017: 12:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/27/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/27/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Parkview Hospital, 2200 Randallia

7/27/2017: 11:45 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/28/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/28/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/28/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd UMC, 4700 Vance Avenue

7/29/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fort Wayne Blood Donation Center, 1212 E California Rd

7/29/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center, 7900 W. Jefferson Suite 107

7/29/2017: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Covenant United Methodist Church, 10001 Coldwater Road

7/29/2017: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Our Lady of Good Hope, 7215 St. Joe Rd.

Grabill

7/10/2017: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St.

Huntertown

7/27/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lifehouse, 1601 West Cedar Canyon Road

Leo

7/20/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Rd.

DeKalb County

Auburn

7/6/2017: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Rieke Park, 1800 N Indiana Ave

7/11/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 211 W. 9th St.

Waterloo

7/25/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Hope Christian Center, 900 South Wayne

Huntington County

Huntington

7/7/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkview Huntington Hospital, 2001 Stults Rd

7/21/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Huntington Church of the Nazarene Huntington, 1555 Flaxmill Road

7/23/2017: 7:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry Street

Warren

7/20/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Knight-Bergman Center, 132 S. Nancy St.

Jay County

Portland

7/21/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jay County Hospital, 500 W Votaw

Noble County

Avilla

7/24/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Community State Bank, 802 E. Albion Street

Kendallville

7/7/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trinity Church, 229 S. State St.

7/24/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grace Christian Church, 126 E. Mitchell Street

Ligonier

7/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ligonier United Methodist Church, 466 Townline Rd

Rome City

7/7/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rome City United Methodist Church, 297 Washington Street

Steuben County

Angola

7/10/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200 N

7/26/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sonlight Community Church, 455 N Gerald Lett Avenue

Fremont

7/20/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fremont Community Church, 601 N. Coldwater Street

Hamilton

7/5/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Triton Metal Products, 7790 South Homestad Drive

Helmer

7/5/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 S SR 327

Orland

7/6/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 423, 6215 S.R. 327

Wells County

Bluffton

7/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, 2105 North Main St.

Ossian

7/25/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 302 N. Metts Street

Whitley County

Churubusco

7/27/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 9251 E SR 205

Columbia City

7/12/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northeastern REMC Columbia C, 4901 East Park 30 Drive

7/27/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 101 East North Street