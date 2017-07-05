Potts goes deep but TinCaps dealt rare home loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The TinCaps entered Wednesday with a seven-game winning streak at Parkview Field, but the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) stood in Fort Wayne’s way of making it eight games. Lake County scored in eight of the nine innings to sink the TinCaps, 9-6.

After surrendering a run in the top of the first inning, Fort Wayne (8-6, 34-50) made some noise. Catcher Marcus Greene Jr. got the TinCaps on the board with a single to left that scored center fielder Buddy Reed. With two runners on, third baseman Hudson Potts then lifted a pitch past the XFINITY Home Run Porch to give Fort Wayne a 4-1 advantage. Potts finished the game 3-for-4, a triple shy of the cycle.

The TinCaps scored again in the seventh and eighth innings as left fielder Jorge Oña singled to plate Reed in the seventh frame, and designated hitter G.K. Young doubled to score Potts in the eighth. Fort Wayne trailed, 8-6, heading to the final inning.

Lake County (8-6, 35-48) added a ninth run in the ninth inning on a Logan Ice single to make it 9-6, and the TinCaps could not answer.

The Captains flexed their power on Wednesday as they belted four home runs. Right fielder Mitch Longo and first baseman Emmanuel Tapia each homered twice.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Will Stillman (L) struck out five in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Relief pitchers Mark Zimmerman and Blake Rogers combined to fan seven batters in 4 2/3 innings of work.

Lake County starter Luis Jimenez (L) allowed four runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched while striking out six batters. Reliever Dalbert Siri (S) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his eighth save this season.

Next Game

Thursday, July 6 vs. Lake County (7:05 p.m.)

· TinCaps probable Starter: RH Pedro Avila

· Captains Probable Starter: LH Tanner Tully

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn