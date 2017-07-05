Police ‘investigating something’ at southwest home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police have responded in force to a southwest Fort Wayne home on some sort of investigation.

Dispatchers would only tell NewsChannel 15 that police were “investigating something” in the 3300 block of Homestead Road, between Covington and Aboite Center roads. Several Fort Wayne Police squad cars, along with a Fort Wayne Fire engine, were parked at a home at 3309 Homestead Road.

A neighbor told NewsChannel 15 that two people were shot in the home and taken away by ambulance. Police have not confirmed that.

Police tape could be seen around the single-story home, which is set back off the road on well-manicured property.

It’s not clear why police are at the home.

This story will be updated once we learn more.