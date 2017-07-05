Police: Driver without a license clocked going 108 mph

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend man Tuesday evening after he was clocked driving 38 miles an hour over the speed limit on the Indiana Toll Road in a Chevy Malibu.

According to a press release issued Wednesday, a trooper sitting in his squad car near the Indiana/Illinois state line saw a car speeding just before 10:30 p.m. The trooper clocked the car with his radar gun and got a reading of 108 mph.

The trooper drove off after the Malibu and saw it nearly sideswipe another car before he got the driver to pull over.

Once stopped, the trooper observed a female passenger in the front seat and a man and three children in the back seat.

The driver, identified as Steven P. Smith, 37, had an overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverage and slurred speech. Smith refused to submit to a chemical test and he also in possession of approximately 15 grams of marijuana.

Smith was taken and incarcerated at lake County Jail in Crown Point and was charged with:

Operating While Intoxicated with minor in car-Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated Prior Conviction-Level 6 Felony

Dealing Marijuana-Class A Misdemeanor

Operating without receiving a license-Class C Misdemeanor

The car and occupants were turned over to the male passenger who was a valid driver and sober.