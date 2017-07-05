Ohio legislature considers law changes for teen drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislators in Ohio are considering a bill that would increase the amount of time new drivers would have to hold permits.

The bill was introduced to the house by Representatives Gary Scherer and Michael Sheehy. Drivers under the age of 18 would be required to hold an instruction permit for one year instead of six months if the proposed law passes. Probationary permit holders would also be prohibited from driving from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless they’re accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Impact Teen Drivers, a group that advocates for safer teen driving, has come out in support of the proposed law changes.

The bill hasn’t been assigned to a House committee yet. It must clear the House and Senate by December 2018.