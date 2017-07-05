NYPD Officer shot, killed in the Bronx in “unprovoked attack”

CBS News (Bronx, NY)- New York police officer has died after being shot overnight.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while on patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.

While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.

Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is in stable condition.

The officer was a 12 year veteran of the NYPD.