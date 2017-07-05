Moped rider, 24, dies after crash

Related Coverage Moped rider critically hurt in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A moped rider taken to a hospital in critical condition after crashing with a vehicle at a near-downtown intersection last month has died.

Police and medics were called just after 2:30 p.m. June 21 to the intersection of Oakland and 3rd streets on a report of a crash. Investigators said the moped was headed south on Oakland Street when the rider disregarded a yield sign and proceeded into the intersection with 3rd Street, where it collided with a car.

The moped rider – an adult male – was trapped under the car and had to be pulled out by firefighters and medics. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday that 24-year-old Robert Lee Bright III of Fort Wayne died of blunt force trauma. It’s not clear when he died.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle was also taken to a hospital, but only because she was “distraught,” police said.

The intersection was closed to traffic while police investigated.