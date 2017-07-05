Mentone man detained after standoff with police

PALESTINE, Ind. (WANE) – Law enforcement in Kosciusko County responded to a home near Palestine Lake Wednesday evening after a man was reportedly firing a gun inside the residence, according to Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Sgt. Chad Hill.

Hill said deputies and officers from Mentone responded to the 5000 block of West 525 South around 5:29 p.m. Hill said officers arrived and found a man had barricaded himself inside the home and threatened, “suicide by cop.”

Hill said officers also learned the man had discharged a long gun and was holding a firearm near a door. It’s unclear if the man was a resident of the home, Hill said the man was from Mentone.

Several officers spoke with the man on a cellphone and he eventually gave himself up without any issues, according to Hill.

Hill said the man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Hill did not say how long the standoff lasted.

Hill said details of the investigation will be forwarded to the Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Mentone police were assisted by the Claypool Police Department, Indiana State Police, Parkview EMS, Mentone EMS, and the Burket/Seward Fire Department.

The incident is under investigation.