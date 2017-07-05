Man sentenced to 23 years for 2016 road rage incident

Related Coverage Man shot by police faces 5 felony charges

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) An Elkhart County judge sentenced a Syracuse man this past Friday to 23 years in prison for a July 2016 road rage incident where two people were shot at and a police cruiser was rammed repeatedly.

According to a press release from the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander D. Jackson, 25, pleaded guilty back in April to several charges related to that incident and another that took place about a month later involving one of the people from the original case.

According to investigators, Jackson was driving south on State Road 13 between Syracuse and North Webster on July 27, 2016 when he fired a handgun at a motorist and then rammed the car several times, sending it off the road. Witnesses said Jackson had been driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of traffic.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Officer Donald McCune attempted to intercept Jackson when Jackson sideswiped McCune’s police cruiser, causing the airbags to deploy, which briefly knocked McCune unconscious. Jackson then used his truck to repeatedly ram into the police cruiser, at which time Officer McCune fired his gun, striking Jackson, after which Jackson was subdued and taken into custody.

Jackson was originally charged with Attempted Murder, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Criminal Recklessness, and was released on bond in the amount of $250 cash, shortly after being incarcerated for three days, and a No Contact Order was entered.

Approximately one month later, Jackson noticed one of the original victims and the victim’s wife driving in Kosciusko County and attempted to hit them “head-on”. The Kosciusko County Prosecutor filed additional charges of Intimidation, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and Invasion of Privacy. Judge Stephen Bowers, Elkhart Superior Court 2, was appointed as a special judge in the case as Jackson is related to a member of the Kosciusko County Board of County Commissioners.

According to the sentence handed down by Judge Stephen Bowers, Jackson will serve 23 and a half years, with 13 and a half to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction, and 10 years suspended on reporting probation.