Huntington police investigate multiple stabbings

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) An investigation is underway in Huntington after police were informed that several people had gone to a hospital emergency room for treatment of stab wounds early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Huntington Police Department, the hospital called Huntington County dispatch just after 2 a.m. to report the stabbings. Officers went to the emergency room and spoke to four people. Three of the individuals had been stabbed, the fourth person was not injured. Later a fifth person arrived at the hospital for treatment of a hand injury. One of the stabbing victims had to be airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for further treatment.

Police indicated they have identified all of the people involved and that the incident took place at 513 South Jefferson Street. No other details were provided other than that Indiana State Police are assisting with the investigation and anyone who might have information is asked to call Detective Shane Blair with the Huntington Police Department at (260) 356-7110.