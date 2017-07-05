FWPD: Man fires several shots at officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police surrounded a house in the 1400 block of St. Joe Boulevard after a man fired several shots at officers late Tuesday night, according to FWPD Spokesman Ofc. Chris Felton.

Around 11:30 p.m., two officers were in the area when they heard gunshots. As they went to investigate someone starting shooting in their direction, according to Felton.

Additional officers were called in, but it is unclear if the officers ever returned fire.

Shortly before midnight the FWPD Emergency Services and Crisis Response teams were called.

Officers surrounded the home which is split into several apartments. They deployed tear gas and used a loudspeaker in an attempt to draw the suspect out of the house.

An officer on the loudspeaker indiciated the person is under arrest and police will not leave until he’s in custody.

Police have not released the name of the man they’re looking for.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Police escorted several people from nearby homes as a precaution.

Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday police made entry into the apartment but did not find anyone.

The incident is under investigation.