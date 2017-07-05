Fire chief: Auburn library blaze ‘intentional’

Related Coverage Fire damages historic Auburn library

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A fire chief says a fire that caused extensive damage to a northeastern Indiana library was intentionally set.

Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile said Wednesday that the blaze at Eckhart Public Library was an “intentional act fire.” He says tips about the fire’s origin can be delivered to the state’s arson hotline at (800) 382-4628.

The fire that began about 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Eckhart Public Library caused extensive damage to its first floor and smoke and heat damage to the basement and second floor.

Library Director Janelle Graber has said books, materials, furnishings and computers all were damaged. Library Board President Carolyn Foley says the library’s entire collection of DVDs and audio books was lost.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.