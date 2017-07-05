Coroner: Couple found dead inside Weisser Park were killed

Related Coverage Couple found dead inside Weisser Park home ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A couple found dead inside their Weisser Park Avenue home in early June were killed, the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Wednesday.

The bodies of 25-year-old Noele Renee Trice and 29-year-old Bryan Keith Lash were found just before 10 a.m. June 10 inside a home at 4811 Weisser Park Avenue. The coroner’s office identified them both two days later, but said then that the cause and manner of their deaths were both pending.

On Wednesday, the coroner’s office said it still did not know the cause of their deaths, but the manner of the deaths were ruled homicides. The office said the incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the coroner.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called that Saturday morning a report of an unknown problem after family members became concerned about people in the couple’s southeast side home. Police said officers arrived and found the bodies of Trice and Lash inside the home.

The two were believed to have been living at the residence.

Police spokesman Michael Joyner said previously that there were no reports of shots fired or anything unusual. Detectives were reportedly canvassing the area “with a fine-tooth comb” in search of any leads in the case, Joyner said then.

He added investigators had an idea about what took place inside but they needed to confirm. He did not explain and has offered no follow-up since.

A woman who said she was Trice’s cousin told NewsChannel 15 that Trice and Lash had hosted a get together June 9. The woman said their family thinks someone came into the house overnight and killed the couple, but they really have no idea what happened.