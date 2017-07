FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo will hold its annual Ice Day event on Thursday.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can watch the zoo’s animals receive cool treats to beat the heat. While the animals enjoy the treats, Ice Day aims to educate guests on animal enrichment.

Hands-on opportunities will be available, and a special Snapchat filter will be released during the event.

WANE’s Doppler 15 Fury meteorologists have forecasted 85 degrees and sunny on Thursday.