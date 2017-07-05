Carroll’s Ginder, Northrop’s Schoenle named all-state by Prep Baseball Report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Prep Baseball Report has released its 16-member Indiana All-State squad and two players from northeast Indiana have been selected – Carroll junior Langston Ginder and Northrop senior Garrett Schoenle.

Ginder, an infielder, hit .500 this past season with 34 runs scored and 24 RBI. He hit 9 doubles, 1 triple, and 1 home run for the Chargers.

Schoenle, who was selected as a pitcher, was 4-0 with a 0.75 ERA. The Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year, he struck out 60 batters in just 37.1 innings. Selected in the 30th round by the Cincinnati Reds in this summer’s MLB Draft, Schoenle is planning on attending the University of Cincinnati.